Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC decreased its stake in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,480,940 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 82,510 shares during the quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC owned about 0.72% of BorgWarner worth $64,243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 262.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,074 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 4,396 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 374,637 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $13,742,000 after acquiring an additional 41,055 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 34.7% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 45,089 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,654,000 after acquiring an additional 11,606 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in shares of BorgWarner during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Andra AP fonden lifted its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 121,600 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,460,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BWA. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on BorgWarner from $52.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Oppenheimer set a $47.00 price target on BorgWarner and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine raised BorgWarner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $41.00 price target on BorgWarner and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of BorgWarner in a research note on Sunday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. BorgWarner currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.64.

Shares of NYSE:BWA opened at $33.98 on Friday. BorgWarner Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.71 and a 12-month high of $46.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.73. The company has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a PE ratio of 9.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The auto parts company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.14. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 18.68% and a net margin of 7.34%. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.02 EPS for the current year.

BorgWarner declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, January 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the auto parts company to repurchase up to 14.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.46%.

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It operates in two segments, Engine and Drivetrain. The Engine segment develops and manufactures turbochargers; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

