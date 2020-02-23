Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH) by 77.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 215,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 758,450 shares during the quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC owned 0.17% of Parker-Hannifin worth $44,447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp grew its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,121,840 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,054,177,000 after purchasing an additional 27,118 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,605,306 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $289,934,000 after purchasing an additional 37,353 shares during the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S grew its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 1,287,225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $264,937,000 after purchasing an additional 133,543 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 102.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 718,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $147,948,000 after purchasing an additional 363,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 605,974 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $124,721,000 after purchasing an additional 11,623 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.12% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on PH shares. Wolfe Research set a $189.00 price target on Parker-Hannifin and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Citigroup boosted their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $209.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $199.00 to $229.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Parker-Hannifin from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $180.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $211.27.

In related news, VP Andrew M. Weeks sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.38, for a total value of $751,425.00. Also, VP William R. Bowman sold 1,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.83, for a total value of $397,612.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,382,872.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,429 shares of company stock worth $1,304,440 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PH opened at $215.20 on Friday. Parker-Hannifin Corp has a 52 week low of $152.18 and a 52 week high of $215.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $27.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.53, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $205.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $190.12.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.27. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 25.18% and a net margin of 9.63%. The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Corp will post 10.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is 29.70%.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment provides static and dynamic sealing devices; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of industrial and mobile machinery and equipment; and critical flow components for process instrumentation, healthcare, and ultra-high-purity applications, as well as components for use in refrigeration and air conditioning systems, and in fluid control applications for processing, fuel dispensing, beverage dispensing, and mobile emissions.

