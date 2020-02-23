Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC cut its stake in Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC) by 19.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,479,000 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 349,050 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.50% of Western Digital worth $93,872,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WDC. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Western Digital in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Western Digital by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 34,079 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,163,000 after acquiring an additional 4,565 shares during the last quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management acquired a new position in Western Digital in the third quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Keybank National Association OH acquired a new position in Western Digital in the third quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in Western Digital by 1.4% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 44,777 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,671,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on WDC. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Western Digital from $64.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Western Digital in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Longbow Research upped their price target on Western Digital from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Western Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Western Digital from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.68.

Shares of NASDAQ WDC opened at $66.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $20.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.50, a PEG ratio of 14.71 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Western Digital Corp has a 12-month low of $35.61 and a 12-month high of $72.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.36.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The data storage provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. Western Digital had a positive return on equity of 1.01% and a negative net margin of 7.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Western Digital Corp will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. Western Digital’s payout ratio is currently 52.49%.

In other news, COO Michael D. Cordano sold 1,320 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.12, for a total value of $72,758.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Charles Ray sold 4,663 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.79, for a total value of $278,800.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 48,318 shares of company stock worth $3,193,648. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

About Western Digital

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions worldwide. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook PCs, security surveillance systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, IoT, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and iNAND embedded flash products, such as multi-chip package solutions.

