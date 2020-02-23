Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Sells 13,616 Shares of American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC cut its stake in American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,071,225 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 13,616 shares during the quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.84% of American Eagle Outfitters worth $45,147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 35.8% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,521,904 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $40,905,000 after purchasing an additional 665,256 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the third quarter valued at about $414,000. TIAA FSB acquired a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the fourth quarter valued at about $455,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 2.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,340,847 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $343,758,000 after acquiring an additional 567,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 123,623 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,817,000 after acquiring an additional 16,761 shares in the last quarter. 96.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get American Eagle Outfitters alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on AEO. Loop Capital downgraded shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Telsey Advisory Group downgraded shares of American Eagle Outfitters from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Cowen downgraded shares of American Eagle Outfitters from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.00.

Shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock opened at $14.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.58, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. American Eagle Outfitters has a 12-month low of $13.66 and a 12-month high of $24.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.36.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 11th. The apparel retailer reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 21.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that American Eagle Outfitters will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

American Eagle Outfitters Profile

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company also provides jeans, and other apparel and accessories for men and women; and intimates, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

Read More: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for American Eagle Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Eagle Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.