Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Sells 169,750 Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 29.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 399,650 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 169,750 shares during the quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC owned about 0.17% of PPG Industries worth $53,349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PPG Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Savior LLC purchased a new position in PPG Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Tompkins Financial Corp grew its holdings in PPG Industries by 54.6% during the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 235 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new position in PPG Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Burt Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in PPG Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. 75.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

Shares of NYSE PPG opened at $118.91 on Friday. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $104.44 and a 12 month high of $134.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.82, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $124.94 and a 200-day moving average of $122.68.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.03). PPG Industries had a return on equity of 28.55% and a net margin of 8.21%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is 32.80%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on PPG Industries from $141.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $136.00 target price on shares of PPG Industries in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on PPG Industries in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on PPG Industries from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on PPG Industries from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. PPG Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.28.

PPG Industries Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States and internationally. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides coatings products for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing; light industrial and specialty coatings for signs; coatings, sealants, and transparencies for commercial, military, regional jet and general aviation aircraft, and transparent armor; protective and marine coatings and finishes; architectural coatings; and purchased sundries to painting contractors and consumers, as well as chemical management services.

Featured Article: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.