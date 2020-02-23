Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Sells 18,038 Shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lowered its stake in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 720,498 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 18,038 shares during the quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of QUALCOMM worth $63,569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 92.0% in the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 64,399 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $5,681,000 after purchasing an additional 30,855 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 27,408 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. WBI Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. WBI Investments Inc. now owns 48,321 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $4,264,000 after purchasing an additional 6,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 113,627 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $10,007,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. 77.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other QUALCOMM news, President Cristiano R. Amon sold 33,932 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.87, for a total value of $2,879,808.84. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 66,718 shares in the company, valued at $5,662,356.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Donald J. Rosenberg sold 28,729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.51, for a total transaction of $2,427,887.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,431 shares in the company, valued at $1,557,603.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 72,223 shares of company stock worth $6,181,347. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

QCOM has been the topic of a number of research reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $89.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. QUALCOMM currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.38.

NASDAQ QCOM opened at $87.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $89.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.88. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.27 and a 1 year high of $96.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.56.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The wireless technology company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.14. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 66.54%. The firm had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.32%.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

