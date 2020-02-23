Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Sells 323,793 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 19.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,380,327 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 323,793 shares during the period. CSX accounts for approximately 1.2% of Ceredex Value Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC owned about 0.18% of CSX worth $99,880,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in CSX in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in CSX in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in CSX in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its holdings in CSX by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 734 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in CSX by 41.2% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 850 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. 76.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price target for the company from $74.00 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of CSX from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on shares of CSX in a report on Monday, October 28th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of CSX from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on shares of CSX in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CSX presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.90.

NASDAQ:CSX opened at $79.56 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $76.45 and a 200-day moving average of $71.37. The company has a market capitalization of $62.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.08, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.17. CSX Co. has a 52 week low of $63.97 and a 52 week high of $80.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.52.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The transportation company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. CSX had a net margin of 27.91% and a return on equity of 27.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. This is a boost from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.02%.

About CSX

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services, as well as transports intermodal containers and trailers. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants.

