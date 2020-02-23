Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Takes Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 489,978 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,260,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC owned 0.16% of Deere & Company as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Deere & Company by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,486,671 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $257,581,000 after purchasing an additional 20,500 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Deere & Company by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,418,168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $245,712,000 after purchasing an additional 141,174 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Deere & Company by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,030,943 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $173,900,000 after purchasing an additional 15,559 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Deere & Company by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 751,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $130,215,000 after purchasing an additional 55,465 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Deere & Company by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 595,199 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $103,124,000 after purchasing an additional 13,410 shares during the period. 68.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

In related news, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 2,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.10, for a total value of $411,485.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,989,626.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Rajesh Kalathur sold 12,151 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.32, for a total value of $1,996,652.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 55,178 shares in the company, valued at $9,066,848.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 35,250 shares of company stock valued at $6,046,457. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DE stock opened at $177.43 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $52.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.14. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $132.68 and a 52 week high of $181.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $169.83 and a 200-day moving average of $167.19.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $6.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.17 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 27.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 9.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.58%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on DE shares. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Deere & Company from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $148.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $180.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Argus reissued a “positive” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $177.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $172.28.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment offers agriculture and turf equipment, and related parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; and tillage, seeding, and application equipment.

Further Reading: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.