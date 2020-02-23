Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Trims Position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 30.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 804,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 347,984 shares during the quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC owned about 0.37% of Omnicom Group worth $65,897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Omnicom Group by 214.8% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 340 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Omnicom Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Bridger Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Omnicom Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in Omnicom Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Omnicom Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000.

Shares of NYSE OMC opened at $78.27 on Friday. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.09 and a 12 month high of $85.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.92, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $78.28 and a 200-day moving average of $78.21.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 43.58% and a net margin of 8.95%. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.77 earnings per share. Omnicom Group’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is 42.90%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on OMC. Cfra lowered Omnicom Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $85.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. ValuEngine lowered Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Omnicom Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.17.

Omnicom Group Profile

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

