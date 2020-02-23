Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Has $3.01 Million Position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) by 205.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,155 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,126 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC owned about 0.21% of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF worth $3,013,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 9,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 5,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 1,171 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ FIXD opened at $52.82 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.46. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 1 year low of $49.61 and a 1 year high of $53.22.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%.

