Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Increases Stock Holdings in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,937 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,292 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $2,985,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC raised its position in QUALCOMM by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC now owns 6,267 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. raised its position in QUALCOMM by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 3,066 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Plancorp LLC raised its position in QUALCOMM by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 6,218 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in QUALCOMM by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,249 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC raised its position in QUALCOMM by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC now owns 17,153 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.19% of the company’s stock.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

In related news, EVP Donald J. Rosenberg sold 28,729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.51, for a total transaction of $2,427,887.79. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,557,603.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, President Cristiano R. Amon sold 33,932 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.87, for a total value of $2,879,808.84. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 66,718 shares in the company, valued at $5,662,356.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 72,223 shares of company stock worth $6,181,347 over the last ninety days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on QCOM. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on QUALCOMM from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on QUALCOMM from $108.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Argus boosted their price target on QUALCOMM from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on QUALCOMM from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $87.03 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $89.68 and its 200 day moving average is $82.88. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.27 and a 1 year high of $96.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The wireless technology company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.14. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 66.54% and a net margin of 17.31%. The company had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 4th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.32%.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Read More: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.