Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Purchases 4,764 Shares of BROOKFIELD RL A/SHS BEN INT (NYSE:RA)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in BROOKFIELD RL A/SHS BEN INT (NYSE:RA) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 137,606 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,764 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in BROOKFIELD RL A/SHS BEN INT were worth $2,937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RA. Shaker Financial Services LLC raised its stake in BROOKFIELD RL A/SHS BEN INT by 116.7% in the 4th quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 117,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,518,000 after acquiring an additional 63,520 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC raised its stake in BROOKFIELD RL A/SHS BEN INT by 65.4% in the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 70,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after acquiring an additional 27,946 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in BROOKFIELD RL A/SHS BEN INT by 99.2% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 41,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,000 after acquiring an additional 20,500 shares during the period. Adalta Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in BROOKFIELD RL A/SHS BEN INT in the 3rd quarter valued at about $300,000. Finally, Aviance Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of BROOKFIELD RL A/SHS BEN INT by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 49,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after buying an additional 7,181 shares during the period.

Shares of RA opened at $22.23 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.22. BROOKFIELD RL A/SHS BEN INT has a twelve month low of $21.10 and a twelve month high of $23.00.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.199 per share. This represents a $2.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 17th.

About BROOKFIELD RL A/SHS BEN INT

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Brookfield Investment Management Inc The fund is co-managed by Schroder Investment Management North America Inc It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in securities and other instruments of companies, which includes real estate securities, infrastructure securities, and natural resources securities.

