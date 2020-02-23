Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Sells 591 Shares of Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC decreased its position in Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,836 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 591 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $2,863,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Birch Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 46.2% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 76 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Alpha Windward LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. 48.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Roth Capital lifted their target price on Tesla from $250.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Tesla from $612.00 to $684.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Cowen lifted their target price on Tesla from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on Tesla from $455.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $460.47.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA opened at $901.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $625.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $374.14. The firm has a market cap of $163.10 billion, a PE ratio of -177.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 0.51. Tesla Inc has a twelve month low of $176.99 and a twelve month high of $968.99.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $7.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.05 billion. Tesla had a negative return on equity of 13.07% and a negative net margin of 3.51%. Tesla’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.93 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Tesla Inc will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Lawrence Joseph Ellison bought 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $767.00 per share, with a total value of $958,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jerome M. Guillen sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.40, for a total value of $658,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,614,506.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,450 shares of company stock valued at $1,773,063. 24.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

