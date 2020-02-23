Cetera Advisors LLC Sells 1,612 Shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Cetera Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 9.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,680 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,612 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Paypal were worth $1,696,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paypal during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in shares of Paypal during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Paypal by 51.6% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 382 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Paypal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new stake in Paypal during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. 79.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Paypal alerts:

NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $119.49 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $116.47 and its 200-day moving average is $107.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $94.51 and a 52 week high of $124.45. The firm has a market cap of $143.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.93.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. Paypal had a net margin of 13.84% and a return on equity of 17.33%. The company had revenue of $4.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO John D. Rainey sold 5,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.63, for a total value of $669,559.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,225,032.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,719 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.73, for a total transaction of $2,693,550.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 407,793 shares in the company, valued at $42,708,160.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 62,168 shares of company stock worth $7,070,875. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Paypal from $147.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Paypal from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Paypal in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Paypal from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 target price on shares of Paypal in a report on Monday, January 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.03.

Paypal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Paypal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paypal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.