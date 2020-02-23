CGI Inc (NYSE:GIB) Shares Sold by Barometer Capital Management Inc.

Barometer Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of CGI Inc (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) by 54.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 72,450 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 88,200 shares during the quarter. CGI makes up 1.2% of Barometer Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Barometer Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in CGI were worth $7,873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in CGI during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in CGI by 182.3% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 367 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in CGI by 30.2% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 560 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in CGI by 100.0% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 866 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in CGI by 64.5% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,290 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GIB opened at $75.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. CGI Inc has a 52-week low of $65.32 and a 52-week high of $87.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.10. The company has a market capitalization of $20.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.57.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.29. CGI had a return on equity of 19.23% and a net margin of 10.18%. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CGI Inc will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

GIB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. CIBC reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 target price on shares of CGI in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperfrom under weight” rating on shares of CGI in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price on shares of CGI in a research report on Monday, January 20th. ValuEngine upgraded CGI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Pi Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 target price on shares of CGI in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.14.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada, Northern Europe, France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

