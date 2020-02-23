ChainX (PCX) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $304,322.00

ChainX (CURRENCY:PCX) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 23rd. One ChainX coin can now be purchased for $1.03 or 0.00010413 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit and BigONE. In the last week, ChainX has traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar. ChainX has a total market cap of $4.04 million and approximately $304,322.00 worth of ChainX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ChainX alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002848 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $293.34 or 0.02959003 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010078 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.81 or 0.00230070 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00042792 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0735 or 0.00000741 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.29 or 0.00144145 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002766 BTC.

ChainX Coin Profile

ChainX’s total supply is 3,905,500 coins. ChainX’s official Twitter account is @chainx_org. The official message board for ChainX is medium.com/@chainx_org. ChainX’s official website is chainx.org. The Reddit community for ChainX is /r/ChainX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

ChainX Coin Trading

ChainX can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BigONE and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChainX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ChainX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ChainX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ChainX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ChainX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.