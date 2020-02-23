Changyou.Com Ltd (NASDAQ:CYOU) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.57 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Changyou.Com Ltd (NASDAQ:CYOU) to post $0.57 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Changyou.Com’s earnings. Changyou.Com posted earnings of $0.19 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 200%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Friday, February 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Changyou.Com will report full year earnings of $2.24 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.10 to $2.44. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.98 to $3.31. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Changyou.Com.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Changyou.Com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Changyou.Com to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Changyou.Com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Changyou.Com from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Changyou.Com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.30.

Shares of NASDAQ:CYOU opened at $10.71 on Friday. Changyou.Com has a 12 month low of $5.43 and a 12 month high of $22.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.14. The firm has a market cap of $569.78 million, a P/E ratio of 6.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 0.97.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Changyou.Com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Changyou.Com by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,123 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 2,129 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its position in shares of Changyou.Com by 2,596.6% in the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 25,132 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 24,200 shares during the period. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Changyou.Com in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $370,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP raised its position in shares of Changyou.Com by 46.0% in the 4th quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 40,252 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 12,681 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.62% of the company’s stock.

Changyou.Com Company Profile

Changyou.com Limited develops and operates online games in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Online Game, Platform Channel, and Cinema Advertising segments. It develops, operates, and licenses online games, including interactive online games that are accessed and played simultaneously by various game players through personal computers; and mobile games played on mobile devices.

