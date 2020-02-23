Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR) Shares Sold by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. trimmed its holdings in Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,153 shares of the company’s stock after selling 329 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $20,933,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 62.5% during the third quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the third quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Charter Communications by 1,100.0% in the fourth quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 84 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. 74.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CHTR traded down $3.88 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $535.34. 1,189,616 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,143,891. Charter Communications Inc has a 1-year low of $335.53 and a 1-year high of $546.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.19, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $514.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $457.81.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $3.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.78. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 4.07% and a net margin of 3.64%. The business had revenue of $11.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Charter Communications Inc will post 13.9 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on CHTR shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Charter Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $520.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Charter Communications from $440.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. UBS Group upped their price target on Charter Communications from $525.00 to $595.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $570.00 price target on shares of Charter Communications in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $615.00 price target (up previously from $550.00) on shares of Charter Communications in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $517.27.

In other Charter Communications news, CMO Jonathan Hargis sold 2,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $543.77, for a total value of $1,629,134.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 18,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,995,580.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Lance Conn sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,776,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,064 shares of company stock valued at $15,280,042. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications Profile

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

