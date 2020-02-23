ChatCoin Trading Up 0.2% Over Last Week (CHAT)

ChatCoin (CURRENCY:CHAT) traded 16.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 23rd. One ChatCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0021 or 0.00000022 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance, ZB.COM, Coinnest and OKEx. During the last seven days, ChatCoin has traded up 0.2% against the US dollar. ChatCoin has a total market cap of $1.48 million and $4.38 million worth of ChatCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00048953 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.54 or 0.00066417 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001068 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9,794.28 or 0.99539839 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.31 or 0.00074002 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 42.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0893 or 0.00000904 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded 19.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0416 or 0.00000421 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

About ChatCoin

CHAT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. ChatCoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 690,000,640 coins. ChatCoin’s official website is www.openchat.co.

ChatCoin Coin Trading

ChatCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EXX, LBank, Binance, BigONE, Coinnest, ZB.COM, Huobi, OKEx and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChatCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ChatCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ChatCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

