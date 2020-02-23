Chefs’ Warehouse Inc (NASDAQ:CHEF) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.03 Per Share

Brokerages expect Chefs’ Warehouse Inc (NASDAQ:CHEF) to post earnings per share of $0.03 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Chefs’ Warehouse’s earnings. Chefs’ Warehouse posted earnings per share of $0.05 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 40%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chefs’ Warehouse will report full-year earnings of $0.97 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $0.99. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.07 to $1.12. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Chefs’ Warehouse.

Get Chefs' Warehouse alerts:

Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39. The business had revenue of $426.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $428.88 million. Chefs’ Warehouse had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 1.52%. Chefs’ Warehouse’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CHEF shares. BidaskClub downgraded Chefs’ Warehouse from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. CL King started coverage on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse in a research note on Monday, November 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.06.

Shares of CHEF traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $36.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 316,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 216,271. Chefs’ Warehouse has a one year low of $29.56 and a one year high of $42.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.76.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Chefs’ Warehouse by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 342,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,069,000 after acquiring an additional 15,873 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Chefs’ Warehouse by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,923,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,323,000 after purchasing an additional 252,218 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Chefs’ Warehouse by 188.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Chefs’ Warehouse in the fourth quarter valued at about $417,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Chefs’ Warehouse in the fourth quarter valued at about $166,000. Institutional investors own 88.19% of the company’s stock.

Chefs’ Warehouse Company Profile

The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes specialty food products in the United States and Canada. Its product portfolio includes approximately 55,000 stock-keeping units comprising specialty food products, such as artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products.

See Also: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Chefs’ Warehouse (CHEF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Chefs' Warehouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chefs' Warehouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.