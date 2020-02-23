Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN) (NASDAQ:LNG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.66 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN) (NASDAQ:LNG) will announce sales of $2.66 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN)’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.28 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.93 billion. Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN) reported sales of $2.38 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 11.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN) will report full-year sales of $9.32 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $9.00 billion to $9.66 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $10.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.78 billion to $11.64 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN).

NASDAQ:LNG opened at $53.69 on Friday. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.19 and a 12-month high of $70.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $60.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.46.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy company, engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. The company operates in two segments, LNG Terminal Business, and LNG and Natural Gas Marketing. It owns and operates Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas.

