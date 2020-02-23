Chiliz (CHZ) Market Cap Tops $61.46 Million

Chiliz (CURRENCY:CHZ) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 23rd. One Chiliz token can currently be bought for $0.0135 or 0.00000136 BTC on popular exchanges including Bilaxy, IDEX and Binance DEX. Chiliz has a market cap of $61.46 million and $7.48 million worth of Chiliz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Chiliz has traded down 0% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002837 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $296.75 or 0.02979676 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010051 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.13 or 0.00232296 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00042695 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0731 or 0.00000734 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.36 or 0.00144216 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002772 BTC.

Chiliz Profile

Chiliz’s total supply is 8,888,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,567,133,626 tokens. The official website for Chiliz is www.chiliz.com. The official message board for Chiliz is medium.com/chiliz. Chiliz’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Chiliz

Chiliz can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance DEX, Bilaxy and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chiliz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chiliz should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Chiliz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

