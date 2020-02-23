China Mobile Ltd. (NYSE:CHL) Shares Sold by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of China Mobile Ltd. (NYSE:CHL) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 119,773 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 3,439 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in China Mobile were worth $5,063,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of China Mobile by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,657 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of China Mobile by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 11,159 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of China Mobile by 71.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 988 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of China Mobile by 84.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 939 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of China Mobile by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 24,454 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. 1.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CHL has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine upgraded China Mobile from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded China Mobile from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. China Mobile currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.88.

NYSE CHL traded down $0.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $42.50. 847,695 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,306,890. China Mobile Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $37.44 and a fifty-two week high of $55.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $175.52 billion, a PE ratio of 10.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.26.

China Mobile Limited provides mobile telecommunications and related services in Mainland China and Hong Kong. The company offers local calls; domestic and international long distance calls and roaming services; and value-added services, such as caller identity display, call waiting, conference calls, and others.

