Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Shares Sold by Tobam

Tobam reduced its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,685 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 645 shares during the quarter. Chipotle Mexican Grill makes up 2.6% of Tobam’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Tobam owned about 0.18% of Chipotle Mexican Grill worth $42,429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CMG. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 1,707 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 402 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tradition Asset Management LLC now owns 335 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank raised its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. CNB Bank now owns 274 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,156 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $967,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. 93.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CMG traded down $7.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $920.14. The company had a trading volume of 302,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 428,796. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $878.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $826.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 1 year low of $594.15 and a 1 year high of $940.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.38, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.74.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The restaurant operator reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.12. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 25.14% and a net margin of 6.27%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 18.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on CMG. Bank of America upped their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $850.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,010.00 target price (up previously from $890.00) on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Cfra boosted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from to in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Chipotle Mexican Grill presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $862.61.

In other news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $813.11, for a total transaction of $609,019.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,634 shares in the company, valued at $21,656,371.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage sold 73,178 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $859.62, for a total value of $62,905,272.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 83,068 shares of company stock worth $71,674,801 over the last three months. 2.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 2,491 restaurants, including 2,452 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 37 Chipotle restaurants internationally, and two non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

