Chromadex Corp (NASDAQ:CDXC) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.12 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Chromadex Corp (NASDAQ:CDXC) to post earnings of ($0.12) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Chromadex’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.10) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.15). Chromadex posted earnings per share of ($0.15) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 20%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Chromadex will report full-year earnings of ($0.53) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.56) to ($0.51). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.23) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.27) to ($0.17). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Chromadex.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Chromadex in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Chromadex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BidaskClub raised Chromadex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Chromadex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Chromadex in the 3rd quarter valued at about $71,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Chromadex by 169.6% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 154,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after acquiring an additional 97,330 shares in the last quarter. Mercator Fund Cayman Master LP acquired a new position in Chromadex in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,358,000. State Street Corp grew its position in Chromadex by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 600,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,363,000 after acquiring an additional 17,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Chromadex during the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. 20.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDXC traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.01. 226,296 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 182,992. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 2.41. The stock has a market cap of $243.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.16 and a beta of 1.47. Chromadex has a fifty-two week low of $2.68 and a fifty-two week high of $4.95.

Chromadex Company Profile

ChromaDex Corporation operates as a nutraceutical company. The company offers Nicotinamide riboside (NIAGEN), a novel form of vitamin B3 for enhancing nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD) level used for healthy aging; and Immulina, a spirulina extract and compound, which is used for improving human immune function.

