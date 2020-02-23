Chromia (CHR) Price Tops $0.0253 on Exchanges

Chromia (CURRENCY:CHR) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 23rd. Chromia has a total market capitalization of $3.60 million and $1.25 million worth of Chromia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Chromia token can now be purchased for about $0.0253 or 0.00000256 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Chromia has traded up 8.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002844 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $290.03 or 0.02933022 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010121 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.73 or 0.00229819 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0733 or 0.00000741 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00042408 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.16 or 0.00143241 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002754 BTC.

About Chromia

Chromia's total supply is 259,376,218 tokens and its circulating supply is 142,060,306 tokens. The official website for Chromia is chromia.com.

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Chromia

Chromia can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chromia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chromia should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Chromia using one of the exchanges listed above.

