ChronoCoin (CRN) Price Reaches $0.0071

ChronoCoin (CURRENCY:CRN) traded up 17.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 23rd. In the last seven days, ChronoCoin has traded up 195.6% against the U.S. dollar. One ChronoCoin token can now be purchased for about $0.0071 or 0.00000072 BTC on popular exchanges. ChronoCoin has a total market cap of $15.36 million and approximately $224,662.00 worth of ChronoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00047498 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000641 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded down 22.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000287 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 48.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000060 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded down 93% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MFCoin (MFC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000067 BTC.

ChronoCoin Token Profile

CRN is a token. ChronoCoin’s total supply is 5,680,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,155,029,487 tokens. The official website for ChronoCoin is timeinnovation.io.

ChronoCoin Token Trading

ChronoCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChronoCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ChronoCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ChronoCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

