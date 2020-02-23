Chronologic (DAY) Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $233.00

Chronologic (CURRENCY:DAY) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 23rd. During the last week, Chronologic has traded down 7.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Chronologic token can currently be purchased for $0.34 or 0.00003410 BTC on major exchanges including Livecoin and HitBTC. Chronologic has a market capitalization of $322,615.00 and $233.00 worth of Chronologic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002837 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $296.75 or 0.02979676 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010051 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.13 or 0.00232296 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00042695 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0731 or 0.00000734 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.36 or 0.00144216 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002772 BTC.

About Chronologic

Chronologic was first traded on July 28th, 2017. Chronologic’s total supply is 1,229,707 tokens and its circulating supply is 951,150 tokens. Chronologic’s official Twitter account is @ChronoLogicETH. The official website for Chronologic is chronologic.network.

Buying and Selling Chronologic

Chronologic can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chronologic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chronologic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Chronologic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

