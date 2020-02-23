Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) Position Increased by Northwest Bancshares Inc.

Northwest Bancshares Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) by 12.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,274 shares during the period. Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $3,112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Chubb by 0.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,379,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,621,858,000 after buying an additional 224,656 shares during the period. 6 Meridian bought a new stake in shares of Chubb in the third quarter worth $564,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Chubb by 13.5% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $561,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the period. Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chubb by 45.8% in the third quarter. Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. now owns 3,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chubb by 9.4% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CB traded up $0.60 on Friday, hitting $163.75. 1,267,748 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,667,373. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $156.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $155.17. Chubb Ltd has a 52-week low of $131.63 and a 52-week high of $167.74. The company has a market capitalization of $73.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.18. Chubb had a return on equity of 8.59% and a net margin of 12.61%. The business had revenue of $7.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Chubb Ltd will post 10.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Chubb declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 21st that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several brokerages recently commented on CB. Credit Suisse Group raised Chubb from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. William Blair reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Chubb in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Chubb from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $159.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Citigroup began coverage on Chubb in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $154.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Chubb from $180.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.50.

In other news, CAO Paul Bennett Medini sold 3,982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.41, for a total value of $650,698.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 157,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.49, for a total value of $24,226,094.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,155,061 shares in the company, valued at $177,290,312.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 163,517 shares of company stock worth $25,140,956 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

