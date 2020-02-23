Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) Shares Acquired by Princeton Global Asset Management LLC

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its position in Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares during the period. Chubb makes up 1.2% of Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $2,911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CB. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Chubb by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,379,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,621,858,000 after purchasing an additional 224,656 shares during the period. 6 Meridian bought a new stake in Chubb during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $564,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in Chubb by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Chubb by 45.8% during the 3rd quarter. Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. now owns 3,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Chubb by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. 87.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chubb alerts:

In other news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.39, for a total transaction of $264,163.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 167,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,100,081.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Paul Bennett Medini sold 3,982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.41, for a total value of $650,698.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 163,517 shares of company stock worth $25,140,956. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CB traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $163.75. The stock had a trading volume of 1,267,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,667,373. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.34. Chubb Ltd has a 52 week low of $131.63 and a 52 week high of $167.74. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $156.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $155.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.94 billion, a PE ratio of 16.88, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.65.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $7.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.24 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 8.59% and a net margin of 12.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.02 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Chubb Ltd will post 10.99 EPS for the current year.

Chubb declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 21st that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CB. Citigroup began coverage on Chubb in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $154.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised Chubb from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. William Blair reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Chubb in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Chubb from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $159.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Chubb from $180.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $161.50.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

Read More: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.