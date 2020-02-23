Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) Position Lessened by MUFG Americas Holdings Corp

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp decreased its stake in Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) by 14.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,361 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 941 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in Cigna were worth $1,096,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CI. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,414,573 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,152,127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,206,181 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,933,051 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,659,527,000 after purchasing an additional 714,957 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 5,317,641 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,209,761,000 after purchasing an additional 631,998 shares during the last quarter. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Cigna in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,720,000. Finally, PointState Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Cigna in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,211,000. 88.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Steven B. Miller sold 7,145 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.15, for a total transaction of $1,515,811.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,803,862.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John Partridge sold 3,300 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.70, for a total value of $672,210.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,180 shares in the company, valued at $5,943,966. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,153 shares of company stock worth $6,740,841. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Cigna in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Cigna from $225.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Cigna from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $181.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Cigna from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 target price on shares of Cigna in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $240.16.

Shares of CI stock traded down $3.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $217.19. 1,469,838 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,993,298. Cigna Corp has a twelve month low of $141.95 and a twelve month high of $224.64. The firm has a market cap of $82.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $208.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $183.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.43.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The health services provider reported $4.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.11. Cigna had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 3.32%. The company had revenue of $36.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.20 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 165.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Cigna Corp will post 18.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Cigna Corporation, a health service organization, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Medical, Health Services, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Integrated Medical segment offers medical, pharmacy, dental, behavioral health and vision, health advocacy programs, and other products and services to insured and self-insured clients; Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D plans to Medicare-eligible beneficiaries, as well as Medicaid plans; and health insurance coverage to individual customers on and off the public exchanges.

