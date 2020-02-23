Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) Shares Sold by Ceredex Value Advisors LLC

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) by 48.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 278,859 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 257,202 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of Cigna worth $57,024,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cigna during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cigna during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Cigna during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cigna during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cigna during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 88.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Cigna alerts:

In other news, Director John Partridge sold 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.70, for a total transaction of $672,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,943,966. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Steven B. Miller sold 7,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.15, for a total transaction of $1,515,811.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,803,862.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,153 shares of company stock valued at $6,740,841 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CI. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Cigna from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Cigna from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Cigna from $222.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $255.00 price objective (up from $245.00) on shares of Cigna in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on Cigna from $242.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $240.16.

Shares of CI opened at $217.19 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $208.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $183.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $82.31 billion, a PE ratio of 12.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.79. Cigna Corp has a fifty-two week low of $141.95 and a fifty-two week high of $224.64.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The health services provider reported $4.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $36.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.20 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 3.32%. Cigna’s revenue was up 165.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.46 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cigna Corp will post 18.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cigna Company Profile

Cigna Corporation, a health service organization, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Medical, Health Services, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Integrated Medical segment offers medical, pharmacy, dental, behavioral health and vision, health advocacy programs, and other products and services to insured and self-insured clients; Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D plans to Medicare-eligible beneficiaries, as well as Medicaid plans; and health insurance coverage to individual customers on and off the public exchanges.

Further Reading: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.