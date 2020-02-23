Cimarex Energy Co (NYSE:XEC) Shares Sold by AustralianSuper Pty Ltd

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd reduced its position in Cimarex Energy Co (NYSE:XEC) by 30.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 128,308 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 55,433 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd owned approximately 0.13% of Cimarex Energy worth $6,735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in XEC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Cimarex Energy by 55.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 98,810 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $6,907,000 after acquiring an additional 35,389 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Cimarex Energy by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,081,342 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $420,135,000 after purchasing an additional 102,257 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Cimarex Energy by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 96,816 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,641,000 after purchasing an additional 5,652 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its position in shares of Cimarex Energy by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 6,082 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in shares of Cimarex Energy by 174.2% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 82,800 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,969,000 after purchasing an additional 52,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.25% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Stephen P. Bell sold 9,067 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.84, for a total transaction of $433,765.28. Also, COO Joseph R. Albi sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $137,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,067 shares of company stock worth $690,865. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Cimarex Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Cimarex Energy from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Cimarex Energy from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Cimarex Energy from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “negative” rating and set a $61.00 price objective (down from $63.00) on shares of Cimarex Energy in a report on Monday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.88.

XEC stock opened at $42.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.76 and a beta of 1.46. Cimarex Energy Co has a 12-month low of $37.19 and a 12-month high of $75.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.06.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.06). Cimarex Energy had a positive return on equity of 10.97% and a negative net margin of 8.80%. The business had revenue of $657.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $626.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.98 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Cimarex Energy Co will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. This is a boost from Cimarex Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. Cimarex Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 17.94%.

Cimarex Energy Company Profile

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Oklahoma, Texas, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, it had a total proved reserves of 591.2 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of 1.59 trillion cubic feet of natural gas; 146.5 million barrels (MMBbls) of oil; and 179.4 MMBbls of natural gas liquids primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent regions.

