Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) Stock Position Reduced by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 17.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 76,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,809 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $6,135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its position in Citigroup by 268.7% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Truewealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 33.5% in the fourth quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. 76.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

C has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $94.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Citigroup has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.53.

NYSE:C traded down $1.78 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $76.44. 14,016,584 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,752,904. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.78. Citigroup Inc has a twelve month low of $60.05 and a twelve month high of $83.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $78.83 and a 200 day moving average of $73.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $18.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.95 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 18.75% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.64 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Citigroup Inc will post 8.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st. Citigroup’s payout ratio is currently 26.91%.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

