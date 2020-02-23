Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) Shares Sold by Andra AP fonden

Andra AP fonden cut its stake in Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 145,000 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,300 shares during the quarter. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $5,888,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 3.3% during the third quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,729 shares of the bank’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA grew its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 14,394 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $585,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 24,652 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp raised its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp now owns 75,354 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,060,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. raised its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 15,320 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $622,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. 94.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a price target (up from ) on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Stephens increased their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Citigroup upgraded Citizens Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Barclays raised Citizens Financial Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.05.

Shares of CFG stock opened at $37.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $16.86 billion, a PE ratio of 9.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.97. Citizens Financial Group Inc has a 12 month low of $31.30 and a 12 month high of $41.29.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 22.20% and a return on equity of 8.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group Inc will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 29th were issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 28th. This is a boost from Citizens Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.63%.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association and Citizens Bank of Pennsylvania that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

