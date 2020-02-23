Civic (CVC) Price Down 17.7% Over Last Week

Civic (CURRENCY:CVC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 23rd. One Civic token can now be purchased for $0.0306 or 0.00000310 BTC on major exchanges including Vebitcoin, Kucoin, Poloniex and Binance. Civic has a market cap of $20.49 million and $3.89 million worth of Civic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Civic has traded 17.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002843 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $291.26 or 0.02949354 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010122 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.75 or 0.00230352 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00042574 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0724 or 0.00000733 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.20 or 0.00143840 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002772 BTC.

About Civic

Civic’s launch date was June 21st, 2017. Civic’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 670,000,000 tokens. The official website for Civic is www.civic.com. The Reddit community for Civic is /r/civicplatform. Civic’s official Twitter account is @civickey and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Civic

Civic can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Mercatox, ABCC, Huobi, Poloniex, GOPAX, Kyber Network, Livecoin, Upbit, OKEx, Binance, Vebitcoin, Gate.io, Kucoin, COSS, HitBTC, Radar Relay, Bittrex and Liqui. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Civic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Civic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Civic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

