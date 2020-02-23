Civitas (CIV) Market Capitalization Hits $104,488.00

Civitas (CURRENCY:CIV) traded down 5.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 23rd. Civitas has a total market cap of $104,488.00 and $169.00 worth of Civitas was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Civitas has traded 22.3% lower against the dollar. One Civitas coin can currently be purchased for $0.0140 or 0.00000142 BTC on popular exchanges including TradeOgre and CryptoBridge.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 23.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.18 or 0.00345730 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 36% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00022209 BTC.

SafeCapital (SCAP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00031676 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000213 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000137 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0380 or 0.00000385 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0911 or 0.00000921 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0474 or 0.00000480 BTC.

Mobile Crypto Pay Coin (MCPC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Civitas Coin Profile

Civitas is a coin. Civitas’ total supply is 7,440,251 coins. Civitas’ official Twitter account is @CivitasCoin. The official website for Civitas is civitascoin.com.

Buying and Selling Civitas

Civitas can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Civitas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Civitas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Civitas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

