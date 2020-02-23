Clams Price Down 67.6% Over Last Week (CLAM)

Clams (CURRENCY:CLAM) traded up 4.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 23rd. Clams has a market cap of $1.43 million and approximately $12.00 worth of Clams was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Clams coin can now be bought for about $0.36 or 0.00003606 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Poloniex, YoBit, Cryptopia and Bittrex. During the last week, Clams has traded down 67.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00024978 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00016104 BTC.

Waves (WAVES) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00014509 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 24.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000634 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00023180 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00007839 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded up 21.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000156 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00006198 BTC.

About Clams

Clams (CRYPTO:CLAM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 24th, 2014. Clams’ total supply is 17,629,722 coins and its circulating supply is 4,003,470 coins. The Reddit community for Clams is /r/CLAMClient and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Clams’ official website is clamcoin.org. Clams’ official Twitter account is @ClamClient.

Clams Coin Trading

Clams can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Cryptopia, Bitsane, Poloniex and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Clams directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Clams should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Clams using one of the exchanges listed above.

