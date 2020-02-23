Clark Estates Inc. NY Reduces Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Clark Estates Inc. NY reduced its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 15.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,450 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises approximately 2.5% of Clark Estates Inc. NY’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Clark Estates Inc. NY’s holdings in Apple were worth $16,283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sage Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. CXI Advisors purchased a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE purchased a new stake in Apple during the 3rd quarter valued at $112,000. Fulcrum Equity Management purchased a new stake in Apple during the 3rd quarter valued at $135,000. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management raised its stake in Apple by 68.0% during the 4th quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 531 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. 60.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AAPL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Macquarie lowered shares of Apple from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Maxim Group upgraded shares of Apple from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a target price (up from ) on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $285.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $315.83.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $313.05 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $169.50 and a 1 year high of $327.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $315.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $258.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The company has a market cap of $1,401.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.73, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.29.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $91.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.41 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 60.19%. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.18 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 13.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 13th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th were issued a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.90%.

In related news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total value of $434,573.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,134,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,077,266.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

