CloakCoin Hits Market Capitalization of $1.18 Million (CLOAK)

CloakCoin (CURRENCY:CLOAK) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 23rd. One CloakCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.22 or 0.00002208 BTC on major exchanges including Bitbns, Bittrex, Livecoin and Upbit. CloakCoin has a market cap of $1.18 million and approximately $28,090.00 worth of CloakCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, CloakCoin has traded 65.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00007767 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00004594 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001249 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002035 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 36% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0773 or 0.00000782 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00028941 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000076 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

CloakCoin Profile

CLOAK is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 4th, 2014. CloakCoin’s total supply is 5,407,018 coins. CloakCoin’s official website is www.cloakcoin.com. CloakCoin’s official message board is forum.cloakcoin.com. The Reddit community for CloakCoin is /r/Cloak_Coin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. CloakCoin’s official Twitter account is @CloakCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

CloakCoin Coin Trading

CloakCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Bitbns, Binance, LiteBit.eu, Livecoin, Bittrex, Mercatox, Upbit and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CloakCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CloakCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CloakCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

