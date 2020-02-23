Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) Shares Sold by Tobam

Tobam reduced its stake in Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) by 13.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,010 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,630 shares during the period. Tobam’s holdings in Clorox were worth $5,529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CLX. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in Clorox by 1.3% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 9,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Clorox by 94.7% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 26,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,063,000 after purchasing an additional 13,008 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in shares of Clorox by 114.5% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 100,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,308,000 after purchasing an additional 53,800 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Clorox by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 4,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Clorox by 11.8% during the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,908,000 after purchasing an additional 2,719 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.57% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Diego J. Barral sold 2,086 shares of Clorox stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.62, for a total transaction of $345,483.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,365,868.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:CLX traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $164.64. The stock had a trading volume of 794,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,145,839. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.63, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.85, a PEG ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.40. Clorox Co has a twelve month low of $144.12 and a twelve month high of $168.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $159.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $154.22.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 133.50%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Clorox Co will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be given a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 21st. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. Clorox’s payout ratio is currently 67.09%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CLX shares. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Clorox from $147.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Clorox in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price target on shares of Clorox in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Clorox from $134.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Cfra reissued a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 price target (up previously from $130.00) on shares of Clorox in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Clorox has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.23.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cleaning, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; and professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the Clorox, Dispatch, HealthLink, Clorox Healthcare, Hidden Valley, KC Masterpiece, and Soy Vay brands.

