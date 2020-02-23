Cloudbric (CLB) Price Tops $0.0013 on Major Exchanges

Cloudbric (CURRENCY:CLB) traded up 11.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 23rd. Cloudbric has a market capitalization of $667,473.00 and approximately $517.00 worth of Cloudbric was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cloudbric token can now be purchased for $0.0013 or 0.00000013 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BitForex and Bilaxy. During the last seven days, Cloudbric has traded up 11.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002841 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $289.69 or 0.02931745 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010140 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.76 or 0.00230320 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00042335 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0725 or 0.00000734 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.16 or 0.00143257 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002754 BTC.

Cloudbric Token Profile

Cloudbric’s total supply is 989,556,846 tokens and its circulating supply is 503,554,283 tokens. Cloudbric’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cloudbric’s official website is www.cloudbric.io. The Reddit community for Cloudbric is /r/cloudbric and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Cloudbric

Cloudbric can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy and BitForex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cloudbric directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cloudbric should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cloudbric using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

