CNO Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CNO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of CNO Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CNO) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.67.

A number of brokerages have commented on CNO. TheStreet upgraded CNO Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Guggenheim downgraded CNO Financial Group to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CNO Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded CNO Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of CNO Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of CNO Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth about $113,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 105.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 4,413 shares during the last quarter. Ibex Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CNO Financial Group in the third quarter worth about $177,000. Finally, Oakbrook Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 10,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNO stock opened at $19.27 on Friday. CNO Financial Group has a 1-year low of $14.01 and a 1-year high of $20.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.91.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.09. CNO Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.51% and a net margin of 10.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CNO Financial Group will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. CNO Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.44%.

CNO Financial Group Company Profile

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, and other insurance products for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It operates through Bankers Life, Washington National, Colonial Penn, and Long-Term Care in Run Off segments.

