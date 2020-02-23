Coeur Mining Inc (NYSE:CDE) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Coeur Mining Inc (NYSE:CDE) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.93.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CDE. ValuEngine raised Coeur Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Roth Capital cut Coeur Mining from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $5.25 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 6th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Coeur Mining from $6.00 to $5.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut Coeur Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Coeur Mining in a report on Sunday, February 9th.

Coeur Mining stock opened at $5.52 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.78 and a beta of 1.12. Coeur Mining has a 12 month low of $2.78 and a 12 month high of $8.29.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $195.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.24 million. Coeur Mining had a negative net margin of 47.96% and a negative return on equity of 6.66%. The company’s revenue was up 35.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Coeur Mining will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Casey M. Nault sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $140,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Kenneth J. Watkinson sold 10,378 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.38, for a total value of $66,211.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Coeur Mining during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in Coeur Mining during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $90,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Coeur Mining by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 16,443 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 3,557 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Coeur Mining by 64.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 17,467 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 6,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Howland Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Coeur Mining during the 4th quarter worth approximately $146,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.33% of the company’s stock.

Coeur Mining Company Profile

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for, develops, and produces gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It holds interests in the Palmarejo gold and silver complex located in Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine situated in Nevada; the Kensington gold mine located in Alaska; the Wharf gold mine situated in South Dakota; and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine located in Canada.

