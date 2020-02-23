Cogent Communications Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CCOI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Cogent Communications Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CCOI) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $69.50.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CCOI shares. BidaskClub lowered Cogent Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cogent Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Moffett Nathanson lowered Cogent Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cogent Communications in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Cogent Communications from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th.

In related news, Director Lewis H. Ferguson sold 570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.53, for a total transaction of $35,072.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,183.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Blake Bath sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.65, for a total value of $246,600.00. Insiders sold a total of 18,024 shares of company stock valued at $1,127,107 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 10.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CCOI. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Cogent Communications by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,826,740 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $405,235,000 after buying an additional 105,911 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Cogent Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Cogent Communications by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,616 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,458,000 after buying an additional 2,089 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Cogent Communications by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 139,570 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,690,000 after buying an additional 3,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in Cogent Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,900,000. 85.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CCOI opened at $75.85 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.50, a PEG ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 0.60. Cogent Communications has a one year low of $48.04 and a one year high of $77.43.

About Cogent Communications

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, communications service providers, and other bandwidth-intensive organizations in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Brazil.

