Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) Holdings Reduced by Securian Asset Management Inc

Securian Asset Management Inc decreased its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,326 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 2,144 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $3,369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Genesis Investment Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $187,097,000. Generation Investment Management LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 24.8% in the third quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 13,055,572 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $786,794,000 after acquiring an additional 2,597,844 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 3.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,909,575 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $3,100,379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,756,108 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 68.2% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,548,037 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $220,049,000 after acquiring an additional 1,438,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kensico Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $56,649,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.06% of the company’s stock.

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, Director Francisco Dsouza sold 62,177 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.81, for a total value of $3,843,160.37. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 225,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,944,954.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Karen Mcloughlin sold 725 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.54, for a total transaction of $46,066.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 67,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,276,305.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 313,189 shares of company stock valued at $19,422,499. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTSH traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $70.09. The stock had a trading volume of 4,772,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,498,623. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.55. The company has a market cap of $38.16 billion, a PE ratio of 21.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.06. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp has a 12-month low of $56.73 and a 12-month high of $74.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is $64.13 and its 200-day moving average is $62.47.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The information technology service provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 20.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information technology service provider to buy up to 5.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This is an increase from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.06%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CTSH. Wolfe Research cut shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 6th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “underweight” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Edward Jones raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Cognizant Technology Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.06.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology. It offers analytics and artificial intelligence, digital engineering, intelligent process automation, interactive, and hybrid cloud services and solutions; and application development, systems integration, application testing and maintenance, infrastructure, and business process services.

