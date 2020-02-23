Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) Stock Holdings Lessened by Andra AP fonden

Andra AP fonden reduced its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 94,200 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 6,600 shares during the quarter. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $5,842,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CTSH. Forbes J M & Co. LLP lifted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Forbes J M & Co. LLP now owns 3,804 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,581 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory lifted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 13,976 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $867,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,775 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 68,395 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $4,235,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

NASDAQ CTSH opened at $70.09 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.47. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp has a twelve month low of $56.73 and a twelve month high of $74.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.16 billion, a PE ratio of 21.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.55.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The information technology service provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 20.60% and a net margin of 10.98%. The company’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information technology service provider to reacquire up to 5.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. This is a positive change from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is 22.06%.

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, Director Francisco Dsouza sold 62,177 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.87, for a total value of $3,784,713.99. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 289,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,625,760.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Karen Mcloughlin sold 725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.54, for a total transaction of $46,066.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 67,301 shares in the company, valued at $4,276,305.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 313,189 shares of company stock worth $19,422,499 in the last ninety days. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have commented on CTSH. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Edward Jones upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 28th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.06.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology. It offers analytics and artificial intelligence, digital engineering, intelligent process automation, interactive, and hybrid cloud services and solutions; and application development, systems integration, application testing and maintenance, infrastructure, and business process services.

Featured Story: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.