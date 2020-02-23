Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Inc (NYSE:RQI) Stock Position Increased by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Inc (NYSE:RQI) by 35.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,502 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,062 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty were worth $1,243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 318,318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,737,000 after purchasing an additional 4,147 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 288,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,576,000 after purchasing an additional 4,124 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC lifted its position in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 216,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,215,000 after purchasing an additional 6,953 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 209,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,118,000 after purchasing an additional 12,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lake Street Financial LLC lifted its position in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 195,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter.

Get Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty alerts:

NYSE:RQI traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.30. The stock had a trading volume of 986,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 752,663. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.83. Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Inc has a 52 week low of $12.06 and a 52 week high of $16.05.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, January 24th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 23rd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.71%.

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Company Profile

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.

Recommended Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RQI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Inc (NYSE:RQI).

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.