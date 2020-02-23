Coin Lion (LION) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $30.00

Coin Lion (CURRENCY:LION) traded down 53.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 23rd. In the last seven days, Coin Lion has traded down 46.1% against the dollar. One Coin Lion token can now be bought for about $0.0031 or 0.00000032 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and YoBit. Coin Lion has a market cap of $101,114.00 and approximately $30.00 worth of Coin Lion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002805 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $290.40 or 0.02963982 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010251 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.63 or 0.00230947 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00042031 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0709 or 0.00000724 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.90 or 0.00141867 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002735 BTC.

Coin Lion Token Profile

Coin Lion launched on November 3rd, 2017. Coin Lion’s total supply is 159,698,831 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,226,096 tokens. Coin Lion’s official Twitter account is @coin_lion. The official website for Coin Lion is www.coinlion.com. The Reddit community for Coin Lion is /r/Coin_Lion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Coin Lion Token Trading

Coin Lion can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coin Lion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Coin Lion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Coin Lion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

