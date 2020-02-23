CoinPoker Price Tops $0.0081 on Major Exchanges (CHP)

CoinPoker (CURRENCY:CHP) traded 3.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 23rd. One CoinPoker token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0081 or 0.00000082 BTC on popular exchanges including Kucoin, Allcoin, HitBTC and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). In the last seven days, CoinPoker has traded 10% lower against the US dollar. CoinPoker has a total market capitalization of $2.17 million and approximately $19,568.00 worth of CoinPoker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get CoinPoker alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002835 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $292.93 or 0.02965644 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010136 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.80 or 0.00230803 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00042764 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0719 or 0.00000728 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.15 or 0.00143283 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002785 BTC.

About CoinPoker

CoinPoker’s launch date was October 24th, 2017. CoinPoker’s total supply is 295,068,342 tokens and its circulating supply is 267,969,640 tokens. The official website for CoinPoker is coinpoker.com. CoinPoker’s official Twitter account is @CoinPoker_OFF and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for CoinPoker is /r/coinpoker and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. CoinPoker’s official message board is medium.com/@CoinPoker.

Buying and Selling CoinPoker

CoinPoker can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, HitBTC, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Allcoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinPoker directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CoinPoker should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CoinPoker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CoinPoker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CoinPoker and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.